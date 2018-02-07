Red Wings' Darren Helm: Suiting up Tuesday
Helm (lower body) will play Tuesday's game against the Bruins, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Helm is coming off a huge weekend where he racked up one goal and four assists in back-to-back matchups against the Panthers and Hurricanes, but he sat out practice Monday. However, he'll be ready to continue manning the third line Tuesday and look to continue his hot streak, but the Bruins are anything but a favorable matchup, as they lead the league with 2.4 goal against per game.
