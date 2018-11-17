Helm sustained an upper-body injury early in the first period of Saturday's matinee against the Devils. He will not return, according to the official team source.

For what it's worth, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press suspects that Helm injured his wrist in the road game. The speedy utility winger only logged 2:03 of ice time before departing. Consider him day-to-day ahead of his next evaluation.

