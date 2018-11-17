Red Wings' Darren Helm: Sustains upper-body injury
Helm sustained an upper-body injury early in the first period of Saturday's matinee against the Devils. He will not return, according to the official team source.
For what it's worth, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press suspects that Helm injured his wrist in the road game. The speedy utility winger only logged 2:03 of ice time before departing. Consider him day-to-day ahead of his next evaluation.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Clutch helper in shootout thriller•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Garners assist in overtime thriller•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Finds twine in eventual shootout loss•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Leading buyout candidate for Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Turns in quality season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...