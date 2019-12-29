Red Wings' Darren Helm: Tickles twine in divisional loss
Helm opened the scoring for the Red Wings in their 5-4 loss to the Panthers on Saturday.
Helm beat goalie Chris Driedger glove side on the rush for his fifth goal of the season. The veteran winger has been playing well defensively to create chances for himself, and it's led to a career-high shooting percentage (10.6) through 37 games.
