Helm manufactured 13 goals (two shorthanded) and 18 assists through 75 games this season.

The Red Wings took Helm in the fifth round of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, and he's been in Motown ever since. While his numbers don't jump off the page from a fantasy perspective, this checks out as a pretty good campaign for the 31-year-old forward. Helm uses his quick feet to chase down loose pucks and work effectively on the penalty kill, plus there's a lot of intangibles that he brings to the table that won't necessarily show up on the scoresheet. Clearly, he's admired by the Detroit brass as the checking-line mainstay is under contract with the club through 2021-22.