Helm (COVID-19 protocol) had two hits in 9:22 during Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

The veteran forward's 13 shifts were the lowest among all Red Wings skaters. Helm should give the Red Wings a boost in penalty killing and physicality, as he had 88 hits in 68 contests last year. Most fantasy managers can pass on the 34-year-old, as it's unlikely to see Helm play above the third line in 2020-21.