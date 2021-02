Helm (lower body) will be in the lineup against Florida on Friday.

Helm returns following a three-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. The 34-year-old winger likely won't offer much in terms of fantasy value considering he is still looking for his first point of the season despite averaging 12:20 of ice time in nine appearances. Helm will slide in for Vladislav Namestnikov, who will miss out due to an undisclosed injury.