Helm (lower body) -- who was already ruled out Tuesday against Dallas -- will also be sidelined for Saturday's clash with Carolina.

Helm did not suffer any structural damage, but remains without a clear timeline to return, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com. What that means for the center's long-term availability remains to be seen. In the meantime, Anthony Mantha will see an uptick in ice time as part of the top line with Henrik Zetterberg and Gustav Nyquist.

