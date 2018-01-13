Red Wings' Darren Helm: Won't play Sunday
Helm (lower body) won't play Sunday against Chicago, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Helm sustained his injury during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins. The severity of his ailment has yet to be determined, so he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Dallas.
