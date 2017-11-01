Red Wings' David Booth: Designated for waivers
Booth was waived by the Red Wings on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
He watched the past five games from the press box, and the arrival of Scott Wilson via a trade with Pittsburgh has rendered Booth expendable. The Michigan native used to be a proficient scorer -- a 60-point campaign with the Panthers in 2008-09 especially stands out -- but unfortunately his comeback bid hasn't yielded favorable results with past concussions playing a significant role in his tailspin to irrelevancy in the fantasy realm.
