Booth signed a two-way contract with the Red Wings on Monday, Craig Custance of The Athletic Detroit reports. The deal pays $700,000 at the NHL level and $250,000 at the AHL level.

Booth had been attending Red Wings training camp on a professional tryout agreement and impressed the team enough to garner a contract offer. A veteran of 502 NHL games, the 32-year-old Booth will presumably vie for a role on the Red Wings' fourth line following two seasons in the KHL.