Booth has to clear waivers before he officially joins the Red Wings, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Per NHL rules, after signing his two-way deal Monday, Booth needs to pass through waivers. Assuming he goes unclaimed, the winger is expected to suit up against the Wild on Thursday in a fourth-line role.

