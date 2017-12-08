Red Wings' David Booth: Questionable for Saturday's contest
Booth (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Blues, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Booth has only averaged 6:39 of ice time in nine games with the Red Wings this season, so fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with his availability for Saturday's tilt. His status Detroit's matchup with St. Louis should be confirmed prior to puck drop Saturday afternoon.
