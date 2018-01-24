Booth was sent down to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Booth's demotion seemed to be only a matter of time after the Red Wings placed him on waivers. The veteran at least made the decision difficult for team brass, after he registered a goal against the Devils on Monday. The Michigan native should remain atop the list of potential call-ups, so fantasy owners shouldn't be surprised to see him back in the NHL soon.

