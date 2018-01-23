Red Wings' David Booth: Responds to waiver move with goal
Booth potted his fourth goal of the season in Monday's 3-0 road win over the Devils.
Booth was waived earlier in the day, but the Red Wings opted to leave him active in New Jersey. This turned out to be a wise move, as he his second-period blast from the point doubled the lead for the visitors. The Michigan native has now been waived three times this season, but we've yet to see him actually play for AHL Grand Rapids.
