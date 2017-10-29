Booth has watched the past four games from the press box.

From a fantasy perspective, it's usually not a good idea to put too much stock in a guy that initially latches on with a club via a professional tryout contract, and Booth is no exception. The Michigan native's chances to consistently hold down a fourth-line role were crushed with the arrival of Scott Wilson in the Riley Sheahan swap with Pittsburgh. It's best to leave Booth toiling on the virtual waiver wire.

