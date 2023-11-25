Perron scored an empty-net goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Perron's fifth goal may have taken place with the net empty, but he still had to work for it by intercepting a pass and sending it home from beyond center ice. The 35-year-old has been relegated to a middle-six role, as the Red Wings sought to shake things up after dropping both games last week in Sweden for the Global Series; they've since won two in a row.