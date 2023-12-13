The NHLPA has submitted an appeal on behalf of Perron for his six-game suspension that he was given Monday.
Perron was given the suspension for cross-checking Artem Zub in Saturday's game versus the Senators. The 35-year-old Perron does not have a history of supplemental discipline, which may play in his favor during the appeal process. If the suspension stands as-is, the winger won't be eligible to return until Dec. 22 versus the Flyers.
More News
-
Red Wings' David Perron: Suspended six games•
-
Red Wings' David Perron: Offered in-person hearing•
-
Red Wings' David Perron: Lights lamp twice on power play•
-
Red Wings' David Perron: Adds insurance tally•
-
Red Wings' David Perron: Three points in win over Boston•
-
Red Wings' David Perron: Supplies helper in win•