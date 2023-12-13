The NHLPA has submitted an appeal on behalf of Perron for his six-game suspension that he was given Monday.

Perron was given the suspension for cross-checking Artem Zub in Saturday's game versus the Senators. The 35-year-old Perron does not have a history of supplemental discipline, which may play in his favor during the appeal process. If the suspension stands as-is, the winger won't be eligible to return until Dec. 22 versus the Flyers.