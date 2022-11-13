Perron notched a pair of assists, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Perron collected his second multi-point effort of the season in this contest. The veteran winger also crossed the 400-assist mark in his career with his first helper. He's up to five goals, five assists, five power-play points, 39 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 15 contests. Perron is expected to reach the 1,000-game mark this season -- he's at 988 appearances so far in his career.