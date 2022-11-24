Perron recorded an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Predators.
Perron is averaging a point per game in November, with the veteran crafting a goal and nine assists through 10 contests. If Perron stays healthy and manages this scorching pace, he'll establish a new career high in points.
