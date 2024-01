Perron registered an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Perron is having a down year by his standards, scoring nine times to go with nine more assists and a minus-8 rating through 36 games. However, the veteran has 10 power-play points to render him useful in deep leagues. The Wings are committed to keeping Perron involved, hence his current assignment as a top-line winger with a spot on the No. 1 man-advantage unit.