Perron registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Perron saw 7:51 of power-play ice time in the matinee, and it was his man-advantage apple on a Dylan Larkin goal that helped the Wings to a 3-1 advantage in the second period. On the downside, the veteran managed only one shot; he's either been blanked or put up just one shot in 15 games. Perron remains a steady offensive contributor overall, but with 14 goals, the veteran will be hard-pressed to match the 27 tallies that he recorded with the Blues last season.