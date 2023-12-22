Perron has served his six-game suspension and will be in contention to face the Flyers on Friday.
Perron's return should see him in the mix for a top-six role, perhaps moving into a second-line role with J.T. Compher and Joe Veleno. The 35-year-old Perron had appealed his suspension but the length of the review process prevented him from returning sooner and at this point will just be hoping to get some game checks back. With Perron's return, the Wings returned Austin Czarnik to the minors.
