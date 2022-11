Perron scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Sabres.

Perron entered Monday without a point in his last three games. he changed that with a second-period tally, his fifth goal of the season. The veteran winger had added an assist, 20 shots on net, 10 hits, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating in nine contests. He's seeing steady time on the second line and first power-play unit, with two of his five goals being scored with the man advantage.