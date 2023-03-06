Perron found the back of the net in Detroit's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.
Perron opened the scoring early in the first period, but the Red Wings failed to build off that lead. He has 16 goals and 39 points in 63 contests this season. Perron was held off the scoresheet over his previous three games.
