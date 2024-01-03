Perron scored twice on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Perron has three points over his last two outings after going scoreless in his first four contests back from a six-game suspension. The pair of goals were his first tallies since Nov. 26. The winger is up to nine goals, 16 points, 56 shots on net, 26 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 32 appearances. Perron should continue to see top-six minutes.