Perron registered two assists in Detroit's 3-2 win over Carolina on Thursday.
It was Perron's second straight multi-point game. Over his last six outings, he's contributed three goals and eight points. That's brought him up to 19 goals and 49 points in 74 appearances in 2022-23. Perron's within striking distance of reaching the 50-point milestone for the fourth consecutive campaign.
