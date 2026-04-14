Perron scored a goal Monday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

Perron has scored in two straight games, but he has just three goals in 15 games since his arrival from Ottawa on March 5. He had previously played in Detroit from 2022-24 and was viewed as a veteran who could help get them to the postseason. The 37-year-old Perron's contract expires at the end of 2025-26. He may still have something in the tank -- he had 25 points in 49 games in Ottawa prior to the deal.