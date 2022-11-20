Perron earned a power-play assist to complement six shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Detroit's top line wrought havoc on the Blue Jackets as the unit combined for five points in the lopsided affair. Perron -- who started on the first line but ended up with just 14:37 of ice time -- is in vintage form based on a four-game point streak comprised of a goal, six assists and a plus-6 rating. It's easy to lose track of a guy like Perron since the Wings count as his sixth NHL team over a 16-year career, but he's been an integral part of a team that appears to be buying into Derek Lalonde's coaching.