Perron notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Oilers.
Both of Perron's helpers came on the power play. He also had one of the Red Wings' two tallies in the shootout to help them secure a fourth straight win. The 34-year-old winger is up to 34 points (14 on the power play), 127 shots on net, 69 hits and a minus-1 rating through 53 appearances.
