Perron concluded his first season with Detroit having deposited 24 goals, 32 assists and 22 power-play points through 82 games.

The veteran stalwart didn't miss a single game, and team captain Dylan Larkin was the only one to outpace Perron in points among the Detroit skaters, though it was a 23-point difference. Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman spoke to the media Friday for an end-of-season address, highlighting the positive impact his veteran additions had on the Original Six franchise. "I really liked the veterans that we brought in this year," Yzerman said. "I liked their attitude and character. They helped our team on and off the ice. I'll continue to try to add those types of players to help us as we build a young team that compete for playoffs and Stanley Cups hopefully."