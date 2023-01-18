Perron scored a goal on five shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Perron seems to have found his offense again -- he has a pair of goals and an assist over the last two contests after going scoreless in the previous eight games. The winger reached the 30-point mark Tuesday. He's collected 10 of his points on the power play while adding 111 shots on net, 57 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 43 outings.