Perron scored two power-play goals in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Wild.
He found the back of the net in the first and third periods, with both goals coming on one-timers from almost the exact same spot on the ice to the right of Filip Gustavsson. Perron's tallies gave him 300 for his career, and in 2023-24 he's collected seven goals and 11 points through 20 contests.
