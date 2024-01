Perron recorded an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Perron has earned an assist in three of the last five games, and he has six points over his last seven outings. The winger is up to 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists), 66 shots on net, 30 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 37 contests this season. He's steady in a top-six role with a little physicality, so he should continue to have fantasy appeal.