Perron tallied two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Canadiens.
Perron assisted on Lucas Raymond's opening goal before doubling Detroit's lead to 2-0 in the first period, grabbing a stretch pass from Jordan Oesterle before beating Cayden Primeau on a breakaway. Perron would add a second goal in the third, redirecting a feed from Olli Maatta. The 34-year-old Perron has been productive lately, tallying six goals and nine points in his last five contests. He's up to 22 goals and 31 assists through 77 games this season.
