Perron delivered a power-play assist to complement a team-high five shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.
The Red Wings, losers of five straight games, need even more from Perron in his first year with the franchise. He's added nine goals and 13 assists, and a whopping 40 percent of his points have taken place on the man advantage, but he's generated a multi-point effort just four times between 30 games.
