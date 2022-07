Perron signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract with the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Perron recorded no fewer than 46 points in any season during his previous four-year deal with the Blues. The 34-year-old winger has arguably gotten better with age, and he'll now slot into a top-six role as a veteran leader on a young Red Wings team. Perron should also see a fair amount of power-play time, so he should have solid mid-to-late-round appeal in fantasy drafts this fall.