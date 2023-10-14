Perron will be replaced by Lucas Raymond on the top line for Saturday's home opener against the Lightning, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports, "We'll still flirt with that wing, but the added depth gives us some different looks," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said.

The Wings are looking to bounce back following a 4-3 season-opening loss to the Devils on Thursday. Based on this latest report, the line shuffling between Raymond and Perron -- who skated to a minus-2 rating without a point in his season debut -- is intended to create more chances for Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat at even strength. Nonetheless, Perron retains plenty of value as a top-six contributor and is still a threat on the No. 1 power-play unit. He is fresh off a 56-point campaign with the Wings, which marked his first season in Detroit.