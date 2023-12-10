Perron was offered an in-person hearing Sunday after cross-checking Artem Zub in Saturday's contest against Ottawa.
Perron was assessed a match penalty for cross-checking Artem Zub towards the head in Saturday's contest. The 35-year-old winger could be facing a lengthy suspension for the dangerous hit. Perron has seven goals and 13 points through 26 games this season.
