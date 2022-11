Perron scored a goal on two shots, dished two assists, went plus-4 and added three hits in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Perron is starting to heat up again -- he has six points in his last three games. He also snapped a seven-game goal drought with his second-period tally Thursday. The winger has six goals, eight assists, 42 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-3 rating through 17 contests overall while logging steady time in a middle-six role.