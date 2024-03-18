Perron recorded an assist to complement a season-high six shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Perron put a great deal of pressure on former Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, but the lone helper was all the veteran winger could muster as the Wings lost for the eighth time in 10 games. While Perron may be past his prime, the 17-year veteran still is providing a relatively safe floor in fantasy hockey, adding 13 goals, 22 assists and 13 power-play points through 62 games.