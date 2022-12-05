Perron registered two power-play assists in a 4-2 win against Columbus on Sunday.

Perron has seven goals and 19 points in 24 games in 2022-23. He entered Sunday's contest averaging 16:50 of ice time, including an impressive 4:07 on the power play. The 34-year-old has eight points with the man advantage so far and Perron should continue to make significant contributions in that category as long as he maintains his current role with the Red Wings.