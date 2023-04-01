Perron scored a power-play goal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

He ruined Connor Hellebuyck's shutout bid midway through the third period with his 20th goal of the season, but there weren't many other highlights for the Red Wings. Perron has reached the 20-goal plateau in each of the last four full NHL campaigns, missing by only one tally in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.