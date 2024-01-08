Perron logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Perron set up Dylan Larkin's tally in the first period. With two goals and two assists over his last four games, Perron has gotten back in a groove after going scoreless for four contests following a six-game suspension. The winger is up to 17 points, 63 shots on net, 26 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-9 rating while seeing regular top-six usage through 34 outings overall.