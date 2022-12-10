Perron found the back of the net in Detroit's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas on Saturday.
Perron's goal came at 19:00 of the second period to even the score at 2-2. He's up to nine goals and 21 points in 26 contests this season. The 34-year-old has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games.
