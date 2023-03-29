Perron scored three goals on four shots, fueling the Red Wings to a 7-4 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.
Perron potted a hat trick in the third period versus Pittsburgh with one of the goals coming on the power play. This performance snaps a nine-game goal drought for the first-year Red Wing and gives him six points in his last five games. On the season, Perron has 19 goals and 47 points in 73 games.
More News
-
Red Wings' David Perron: Ends three-game point drought•
-
Red Wings' David Perron: Scores in loss Monday•
-
Red Wings' David Perron: Two apples as Wings prevail•
-
Red Wings' David Perron: Key in shootout win•
-
Red Wings' David Perron: Earns power-play assist•
-
Red Wings' David Perron: Lights lamp Tuesday•