Perron scored three goals on four shots, fueling the Red Wings to a 7-4 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Perron potted a hat trick in the third period versus Pittsburgh with one of the goals coming on the power play. This performance snaps a nine-game goal drought for the first-year Red Wing and gives him six points in his last five games. On the season, Perron has 19 goals and 47 points in 73 games.