Perron scored a power-play goal in Monday's 6-2 loss to Ottawa.
Perron gave Detroit a 2-1 lead with his power-play tally in the second period. It's Perron's first goal since Jan. 17, a span of 15 games, though he's recorded seven assists in his last nine contests. The 34-year-old winger is up to 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) through 58 games in his first season with the Red Wings.
More News
-
Red Wings' David Perron: Two apples as Wings prevail•
-
Red Wings' David Perron: Key in shootout win•
-
Red Wings' David Perron: Earns power-play assist•
-
Red Wings' David Perron: Lights lamp Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' David Perron: Two points in Monday's loss•
-
Red Wings' David Perron: On four-game point streak•