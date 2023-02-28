Perron scored a power-play goal in Monday's 6-2 loss to Ottawa.

Perron gave Detroit a 2-1 lead with his power-play tally in the second period. It's Perron's first goal since Jan. 17, a span of 15 games, though he's recorded seven assists in his last nine contests. The 34-year-old winger is up to 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) through 58 games in his first season with the Red Wings.