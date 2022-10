Perron scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Perron's goal at 13:28 of the first period was ultimately the game-winner. The 34-year-old winger hasn't lost a beat since joining the Red Wings, scoring four goals (two on the power play) and adding an assist through his first five contests with the team. He's also produced 12 shots on net, six hits and a plus-1 rating while playing on the second line.