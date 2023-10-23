Perron notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Perron extended his point streak to three games with a helper on a Jake Walman tally in the third period. Through six contests, Perron has a solid four points, 11 shots on net, eight hits, four PIM and a minus-2 rating. He remains in a middle-six role at even strength with time on the top power-play unit, though the Red Wings were unable to cash in on their five power plays Sunday.