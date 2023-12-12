Perron was handed a six-game suspension for cross-checking Ottawa's Artem Zub.
Perron will miss the next six games, including Monday's tilt against the Stars. He'll be eligible to return Dec. 22 against the Flyers. The veteran winger has 13 points in 26 games this season, including five goals and nine points over his last 15 appearances.
