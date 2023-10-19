Perron scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

The goal stood as the game-winner, and it was Perron's first tally of the year. The 35-year-old winger sputtered out of the gate, dropping to the third line after beginning the year alongside Dylan Larkin. Perron has one goal, eight shots on net, six hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating through four contests overall. With the Red Wings' offense clicking, he's likely to remain in the middle six for a while.